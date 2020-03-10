Blotter: March 10

Michael Brown, 59, was charged March 10 with assault causing bodily injury.

Kyle Combs, 33, was charged March 10 with OWI.

Rusty Guthmiller, 31, was charged March 10 with fifth-degree theft.

Manasik Hassan, 23, was charged March 10 with OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Taylor Holden, 23, was charged March 10 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Collin Kennedy, 20, was charged March 10 with possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree harassment.

Parker Schulte, 20, was charged March 10 with possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Welch, 27, was charged March 10 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allister Wilton, 32, was charged March 10 with public intoxication, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and interference with official acts.

Adam Zemanek, 33, was charged March 10 with possession/carrying weapons while intoxicated and OWI.