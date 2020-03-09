Blotter: March 9

Kortex Ballard, 37, was charged March 8 with endangerment/no injury, public intoxication, and domestic abuse/assault.

Parish Bennett, 32, was charged March 8 with domestic abuse/assault, three counts of driving while barred, interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.

Juvell Campbell, 33, was charged March 8 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Cecil Cilek, 50, was charged March 8 with trespassing.

William Clar, 19, was charged March 8 with OWI, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Coleman, 29, was charged March 8 with interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Demarchus Covington, 28, was charged March 8 with three counts of driving while barred and contempt towards the court.

Scott Ellis, 46, was charged March 8 with public intoxication.

Howard Fleetwood, 39, was charged March 8 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Denise Foster, 44, was charged March 8 with OWI.

Kevin Gibbons, 20, was charged March 8 with public intoxication.

Colin Gist, 20, was charged March 8 with possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and OWI.

Elizabeth Hood, 30, was charged March 8 with OWI.

Karynna Jones, 19, was charged March 8 with OWI.

Nickolas Krieg, 18, was charged March 8 with OWI.

Faith Ndavi, 20, was charged March 8 with OWI.

Samuel Pitts, 31, was charged March 8 with a controlled substance violation.

Jacob Porth, 19, was charged March 8 with public intoxication, interference with official acts, and OWI.

Daniel Sandoval Flores, 52, was charged March 8 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Sean Sires, 31, was charged March 8 with driving while barred.

Antoine Sykes, 23, was charged March 8 with assault causing serious injury, disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior, public intoxication, and interference with official acts.

Ricky Thompson, 66, was charged March 8 with OWI, public intoxication, interference with official acts, and assault on peace officers and others.