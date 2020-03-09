Blotter: March 9
March 9, 2020
Kortex Ballard, 37, was charged March 8 with endangerment/no injury, public intoxication, and domestic abuse/assault.
Parish Bennett, 32, was charged March 8 with domestic abuse/assault, three counts of driving while barred, interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.
Juvell Campbell, 33, was charged March 8 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Cecil Cilek, 50, was charged March 8 with trespassing.
William Clar, 19, was charged March 8 with OWI, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of a controlled substance.
Mario Coleman, 29, was charged March 8 with interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Demarchus Covington, 28, was charged March 8 with three counts of driving while barred and contempt towards the court.
Scott Ellis, 46, was charged March 8 with public intoxication.
Howard Fleetwood, 39, was charged March 8 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Denise Foster, 44, was charged March 8 with OWI.
Kevin Gibbons, 20, was charged March 8 with public intoxication.
Colin Gist, 20, was charged March 8 with possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and OWI.
Elizabeth Hood, 30, was charged March 8 with OWI.
Karynna Jones, 19, was charged March 8 with OWI.
Nickolas Krieg, 18, was charged March 8 with OWI.
Faith Ndavi, 20, was charged March 8 with OWI.
Samuel Pitts, 31, was charged March 8 with a controlled substance violation.
Jacob Porth, 19, was charged March 8 with public intoxication, interference with official acts, and OWI.
Daniel Sandoval Flores, 52, was charged March 8 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
Sean Sires, 31, was charged March 8 with driving while barred.
Antoine Sykes, 23, was charged March 8 with assault causing serious injury, disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior, public intoxication, and interference with official acts.
Ricky Thompson, 66, was charged March 8 with OWI, public intoxication, interference with official acts, and assault on peace officers and others.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...