Lugo defeats Sasso, clinches Iowa the Big Ten team title

Pat Lugo became Iowa's second champion of the day and in doing so clinched the Hawkeyes their first outright team title since 2010.

Iowa's 149-pound Pat Lugo grapples with Minnesota's Brayton Lee during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Lugo won by major decision, 11-3.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Pat Lugo avenged his loss to Sammy Sasso from earlier in the season by beating him in the finals of the Big Ten Championships.

Lugo’s victory clinches Iowa its first conference team title since the 2015 season, and its first outright title since 2010. This is the fifth conference title for the Hawkeyes under head coach Tom Brands.

A takedown for Lugo in the first period proved to be the deciding factor in his championship match. He won by decision, 2-1. At the end of the third period, Sasso nearly secured a takedown to take the match in the final seconds. After review, it was determined there was no takedown and Lugo was champion.

Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer will also wrestle in championship bouts, looking to add to Iowa’s already successful weekend.