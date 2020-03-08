Lee defeats Schroder for first Big Ten title
The 125-pounder won by a 16-2 major decision over Purdue's Devin Schroder.
March 8, 2020
PISCATAWAY, NJ – After two years of coming up just short, Spencer Lee is a Big Ten Champion.
Lee won by a 16-2 major decision over Purdue’s Devin Schroder to win his first conference title. The junior tallied four takedowns and a reversal in the match. He also had the advantage in riding time. The match was never in question for Lee.
Lee went 3-0 and outscored his opponents 47-5 at the Big Ten Championships.
Three other Hawkeyes will compete in the final round to follow Lee in the championship hunt.
