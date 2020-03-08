Cassioppi secures monster pin in consolation semifinals
Iowa's heavyweight advances in the wrestleback bracket after pinning Nebraska's David Jensen.
March 8, 2020
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Iowa has a match to add to its highlight reel after the consolation semifinals, courtesy of Tony Cassioppi.
The heavyweight pinned Nebraska’s David Jensen in 2:55. Jensen picked up Cassioppi’s leg, before Cassioppi countered and rolled through to finish his pin attempt.
Cassioppi will wrestle for third place later today.
