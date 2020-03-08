Cassioppi secures monster pin in consolation semifinals

Iowa's heavyweight advances in the wrestleback bracket after pinning Nebraska's David Jensen.

Iowa's 285-pound Tony Cassioppi grapples with Nebraska's David Jensen during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 8, 2020. Cassioppi won by fall in 2:55. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Iowa has a match to add to its highlight reel after the consolation semifinals, courtesy of Tony Cassioppi.

The heavyweight pinned Nebraska’s David Jensen in 2:55. Jensen picked up Cassioppi’s leg, before Cassioppi countered and rolled through to finish his pin attempt.

Cassioppi will wrestle for third place later today.