Blotter: March 6-8

Rin Swann, News Reporter
March 8, 2020

David Albaugh, 63, was charged March 5 with driving while barred. 

Brian Almendarez, 27, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow and causing injury. 

Alondra Avila, 32, was charged March 6 with driving while barred. 

Dominic Bader, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.

Terrell Beam, 23, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Craig Bailey, 23, was charged March 5 with OWI. 

Brandon Blake, 28, was charged March 5 with disorderly conduct, third-degree harassment, and public intoxication. 

Dawk Blaszczyk, 52, was charged March 5 with driving while barred. 

Stanley Bluitt, 57, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury. 

Hunter Brown, 19, was charged March 7 with public intoxication. 

Tyshika Bryant, 23, was charged March 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license. 

Arianna Budnak, 20, was charged March 6 with public intoxication and providing false identification. 

Lucas Cook, 27, was charged March 7 with OWI. 

Raimee Dossett, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI. 

James Fuller, 29, was charged March 7 with speeding and driving while barred. 

Alba Garcia Gudiel, 28, was charged March 6 with fifth-degree theft, assault on peace officer/others, public intoxication, and interference with official acts. 

Jesse Gilbert, 36, was charged March 7 with domestic abuse/assault. 

Veronica Griffin, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI. 

James Haberling, 19, was charged March 5 with assault causing injury on peace officers/others. 

Suzanna Hameister, 21, was charged March 6 with OWI. 

Arturio Henderson, 24, was charged March 5 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order and interference with official acts. 

Isabel Herman, 20, was charged March 7 with OWI. 

Harrison Holthaus, 24, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Ethan Hunt, 19, was charged March 6 with public intoxication. 

Phillip Jeter, 47, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI. 

Jeremiah Johnson, 45, was charged March 7 with driving with a suspended/canceled/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft, and two counts of driving with a denied/revoked license. 

Ameka Jones, 24, was charged March 7 with OWI and driving while barred. 

Adam Larocque, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication. 

Carrie Latham, 50, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.

Shakeel Leonard, 42, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Jacob Lester, 24, was charged March 5 with driving while barred. 

Cortney Lewis, 31, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Abigail Lucas, 22, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI. 

Aoife Lyons, 19, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Mallette, 23, was charged March 7 with a controlled substance violation. 

Damien Medulan, 40, was charged March 7 with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft. 

Garret Mumm, 26, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI. 

Shanzette Martin, 50, was charged March 6 with driving while barred. 

Djuma Matiyabo, 25, was charged March 6 with driving while barred. 

Andrew Pearson, 35, was charged March 5 with second-degree theft and interference with official acts. 

Patrick Parysz, 26, was charged March 7 with public intoxication. 

Luke Pontzer, 42, was charged March 5 with OWI. 

Joseph Risola, 18, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Joshua Robertson, 37, was charged March 5 with second-degree criminal mischief. 

Tasha Rodriguez, 29, was charged March 6 with driving while barred. 

Allisandra Roe, 20, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft. 

Christopher Romanos, 39, was charged March 5 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and carrying weapons. 

Muhammad Simpson, 19, was charged March 7 with two counts fourth-degree theft and second-degree burglary. 

Wesley Stanfield Miller, 21, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance. 

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. 

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and assault. 

Louis Ungs, 20, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance. 

William Ungs, 23, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Oliver Walton, 36, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI. 

Jordyn Van Winkle, 24, was charged March 6 with OWI. 

David Weltman, 29, was charged March 5 with second-degree sexual abuse. 

Russell Weston, 60, was charged March 6 with public intoxication. 

Jarrod Yates, 44, was charged March 6 with OWI. 

Isaac Yoder, 22, was charged March 7 with OWI.

