Blotter: March 6-8

David Albaugh, 63, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.

Brian Almendarez, 27, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow and causing injury.

Alondra Avila, 32, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.

Dominic Bader, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.

Terrell Beam, 23, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance.

Craig Bailey, 23, was charged March 5 with OWI.

Brandon Blake, 28, was charged March 5 with disorderly conduct, third-degree harassment, and public intoxication.

Dawk Blaszczyk, 52, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.

Stanley Bluitt, 57, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Hunter Brown, 19, was charged March 7 with public intoxication.

Tyshika Bryant, 23, was charged March 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Arianna Budnak, 20, was charged March 6 with public intoxication and providing false identification.

Lucas Cook, 27, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Raimee Dossett, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.

James Fuller, 29, was charged March 7 with speeding and driving while barred.

Alba Garcia Gudiel, 28, was charged March 6 with fifth-degree theft, assault on peace officer/others, public intoxication, and interference with official acts.

Jesse Gilbert, 36, was charged March 7 with domestic abuse/assault.

Veronica Griffin, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.

James Haberling, 19, was charged March 5 with assault causing injury on peace officers/others.

Suzanna Hameister, 21, was charged March 6 with OWI.

Arturio Henderson, 24, was charged March 5 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order and interference with official acts.

Isabel Herman, 20, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Harrison Holthaus, 24, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Hunt, 19, was charged March 6 with public intoxication.

Phillip Jeter, 47, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.

Jeremiah Johnson, 45, was charged March 7 with driving with a suspended/canceled/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft, and two counts of driving with a denied/revoked license.

Ameka Jones, 24, was charged March 7 with OWI and driving while barred.

Adam Larocque, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.

Carrie Latham, 50, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.

Shakeel Leonard, 42, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Lester, 24, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.

Cortney Lewis, 31, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Abigail Lucas, 22, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.

Aoife Lyons, 19, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Mallette, 23, was charged March 7 with a controlled substance violation.

Damien Medulan, 40, was charged March 7 with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.

Garret Mumm, 26, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.

Shanzette Martin, 50, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.

Djuma Matiyabo, 25, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.

Andrew Pearson, 35, was charged March 5 with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.

Patrick Parysz, 26, was charged March 7 with public intoxication.

Luke Pontzer, 42, was charged March 5 with OWI.

Joseph Risola, 18, was charged March 7 with OWI.

Joshua Robertson, 37, was charged March 5 with second-degree criminal mischief.

Tasha Rodriguez, 29, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.

Allisandra Roe, 20, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft.

Christopher Romanos, 39, was charged March 5 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and carrying weapons.

Muhammad Simpson, 19, was charged March 7 with two counts fourth-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Wesley Stanfield Miller, 21, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools.

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and assault.

Louis Ungs, 20, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.

William Ungs, 23, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.

Oliver Walton, 36, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.

Jordyn Van Winkle, 24, was charged March 6 with OWI.

David Weltman, 29, was charged March 5 with second-degree sexual abuse.

Russell Weston, 60, was charged March 6 with public intoxication.

Jarrod Yates, 44, was charged March 6 with OWI.

Isaac Yoder, 22, was charged March 7 with OWI.