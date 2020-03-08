Blotter: March 6-8
March 8, 2020
David Albaugh, 63, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.
Brian Almendarez, 27, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow and causing injury.
Alondra Avila, 32, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.
Dominic Bader, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.
Terrell Beam, 23, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance.
Craig Bailey, 23, was charged March 5 with OWI.
Brandon Blake, 28, was charged March 5 with disorderly conduct, third-degree harassment, and public intoxication.
Dawk Blaszczyk, 52, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.
Stanley Bluitt, 57, was charged March 6 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Hunter Brown, 19, was charged March 7 with public intoxication.
Tyshika Bryant, 23, was charged March 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Arianna Budnak, 20, was charged March 6 with public intoxication and providing false identification.
Lucas Cook, 27, was charged March 7 with OWI.
Raimee Dossett, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.
James Fuller, 29, was charged March 7 with speeding and driving while barred.
Alba Garcia Gudiel, 28, was charged March 6 with fifth-degree theft, assault on peace officer/others, public intoxication, and interference with official acts.
Jesse Gilbert, 36, was charged March 7 with domestic abuse/assault.
Veronica Griffin, 21, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.
James Haberling, 19, was charged March 5 with assault causing injury on peace officers/others.
Suzanna Hameister, 21, was charged March 6 with OWI.
Arturio Henderson, 24, was charged March 5 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order and interference with official acts.
Isabel Herman, 20, was charged March 7 with OWI.
Harrison Holthaus, 24, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance.
Ethan Hunt, 19, was charged March 6 with public intoxication.
Phillip Jeter, 47, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.
Jeremiah Johnson, 45, was charged March 7 with driving with a suspended/canceled/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft, and two counts of driving with a denied/revoked license.
Ameka Jones, 24, was charged March 7 with OWI and driving while barred.
Adam Larocque, 20, was charged March 7 with possession of a fictitious license and public intoxication.
Carrie Latham, 50, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.
Shakeel Leonard, 42, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Lester, 24, was charged March 5 with driving while barred.
Cortney Lewis, 31, was charged March 7 with OWI.
Abigail Lucas, 22, was charged March 6 with second-offense OWI.
Aoife Lyons, 19, was charged March 7 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Mallette, 23, was charged March 7 with a controlled substance violation.
Damien Medulan, 40, was charged March 7 with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft.
Garret Mumm, 26, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.
Shanzette Martin, 50, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.
Djuma Matiyabo, 25, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.
Andrew Pearson, 35, was charged March 5 with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Patrick Parysz, 26, was charged March 7 with public intoxication.
Luke Pontzer, 42, was charged March 5 with OWI.
Joseph Risola, 18, was charged March 7 with OWI.
Joshua Robertson, 37, was charged March 5 with second-degree criminal mischief.
Tasha Rodriguez, 29, was charged March 6 with driving while barred.
Allisandra Roe, 20, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft.
Christopher Romanos, 39, was charged March 5 with unlawful possession of prescription drugs and carrying weapons.
Muhammad Simpson, 19, was charged March 7 with two counts fourth-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Wesley Stanfield Miller, 21, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 6 with third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools.
Alexander Torres, 30, was charged March 7 with interference with official acts and assault.
Louis Ungs, 20, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.
William Ungs, 23, was charged March 6 with possession of a controlled substance.
Oliver Walton, 36, was charged March 7 with second-offense OWI.
Jordyn Van Winkle, 24, was charged March 6 with OWI.
David Weltman, 29, was charged March 5 with second-degree sexual abuse.
Russell Weston, 60, was charged March 6 with public intoxication.
Jarrod Yates, 44, was charged March 6 with OWI.
Isaac Yoder, 22, was charged March 7 with OWI.
