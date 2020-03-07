Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds orders ‘partial activation’ of State Emergency Operations Center amid coronavirus concerns

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Gov. Kim Reynolds directed the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to partially activate this week in preparation of a potential novel coronavirus outbreak in Iowa.

No cases have yet been reported in Iowa, and public health officials have maintained that the risk is fairly low for the state.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible,” Reynolds said in a press release.

There are over 100,000 cases reported worldwide, and over 150 cases and 11 deaths reported in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC is urging that Americans returning from high-risk countries, including China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, to self-isolate for 14 days.

The State Hygienic Laboratory, based on the University of Iowa campus, has tested cases for the novel coronavirus. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, public health officials have tested 17 people for the novel coronavirus, of which 15 tested negatively and 2 are pending.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.