The Iowa City Community Theater brings classic and new elements to its production of Company

Actor Richard M. Le May performs during a dress rehearsal for the musical Company at the Iowa City Community Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Company premieres Friday, March 6.

After its Broadway debut 50 years ago, and days after its Broadway revival’s previews began, the Iowa City Community Theater brought the Sondheim classic to the stage on Friday night. The show will run through Sunday, March 15.

Company follows Bobby, the only unmarried or not engaged member of his friend group. Throughout the show, he gains greater insight into himself by observing the relationship dynamics of his friends.

From the amount of the audience’s applause alone, there’s no denying that Amy, played by Celine Robins, and Joanne, played by Anthony J. Hendricks, stole the show with their iconic performances of two of the production’s most beloved songs: “Getting Married Today” and “Ladies Who Lunch.”

Robins and Hendrick’s respective numbers showcased exactly what made the show special— its ability to find a balance between the best of the old and the new.

Robins’ characterization of Amy was as classic as it comes. She could’ve been placed into the original production and seemed right at home, and her rendition of “Getting Married Today” could be seamlessly integrated into a cast album without anyone blinking an eye. She embodied everything that Amy has always been, which was a sharp contrast to Hendrick’s equally excellent performance.

Joanne’s larger than life personality is well-known by Sondheim fans. Hendricks managed to adapt the character in a way that stayed true to who she is while also bringing some refreshing modern elements to the show.

Although the name remained unchanged, Hendricks’ Joanne read as a loud and proud gay man. From the fur coat to the tremendous stage presence, it was difficult to focus on anyone but Joanne when Hendricks was onstage.

I’ve seen her portrayed as a glamorous woman so many times before that it felt exciting to watch a man who can pull off that glamor take her place.

Additionally, Hendricks’ rendition of Joanne’s solo, “Ladies Who Lunch”, was thrilling for two reasons; The first was that it was the first time I’d heard it sung by a man, and the second was that he completely blew me away. Hendricks’ loud and proud portrayal of Joanne matched his voice perfectly and made it clear that he was the man for the job.

The rest of the cast pulled off the quirks and nuances that their characters required, and worked well as a whole. The musical numbers were hit or miss, but the ones that did hit hit hard. Even when the songs missed, the choreography, staging and costuming still made the scenes visually interesting.

Audience members were seated around three sides of a platform in the middle of the room, where most of the show took place. The staging was utilized so that no matter which side of the platform the audience was seated at, they got a good view.

The costuming was cleverly done. Each of the couples, with the exception of Joanne and Larry, had an accent color on costumes that tied them to their partner. Bobby’s girlfriends each wore blue or teal somewhere on their costumes, while Bobby himself was in shades of grey, with no accent color to match him to anyone, which was a creative way to convey the plot through costuming alone.

Between its clever changes and its classic elements, Company hit all the right notes.