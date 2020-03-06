Photos: Mod Sun at Gabes

Tate Hilyard, Photojournalist March 6, 2020
Arts
Rebellious Russians bring Orchestra Iowa and Ballet Quad Cities joint show to Coralville
Big Grove toasts 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage with new drink
Hancher to host 18th annual Nachte Raho dance competition
Sarah Ruhl’s translation of Three Sisters to premiere at UI Theatre Department
Midwestern creators push for a more nuanced definition of Midwestern art and detail
Student Spotlight: Kelsey Turnis uses art to explore environmental crises
Comedic magician Grant Freeman charmed audiences with controversial and magical comedy
Multimedia
Photos: Three Sisters Dress Rehearsal
Photos: Company Dress Rehearsal
Irish folk band The Chieftains bring Irish culture, joy to Hancher
