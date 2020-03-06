Iowa falls in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The Buckeyes never let up in an 87-66 victory over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer listens at a timeout during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 100-57.

The 2020 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament was not a good one for the Hawkeyes. They lost 87-66 to Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

It was a sluggish start for the Hawkeyes and a wonderful shooting start for the Buckeyes. Iowa took a timeout with 5:36 left in the in the first quarter when it trailed 13-3. The timeout didn’t help the Hawkeyes and they were forced to take another one with 2:21 left in the quarter down 28-8.

If it couldn’t get any worse, it did, because senior guard Kathleen Doyle got hurt with 1:50 left in the quarter on a shot attempt. She was clearly in the paint and went to the locker room but came back into the game very soon after.

The Hawkeyes were down 29-14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Buckeyes took a timeout with 6:47 left with them leading 33-18 over the Hawkeyes. When halftime came, the Hawkeyes were losing, 48-31.

Fifty-six seconds into the third quarter, the Hawkeyes took a timeout after giving up two 3-pointers. The difficult pattern continued for the Hawkeyes, and they were losing 73-44 at the end of the third quarter. Doyle got hurt once again during this quarter, but like before, she came back quickly.

Doyle led the Hawkeyes in points with 16 points and four assists. Three other players scored in double-digits. Senior guard Makenzie Meyer led the team in rebounds with seven.

The Hawkeyes will wait until March 16 to find out where they will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament.