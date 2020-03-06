Doyle returns after leaving the game in third quarter

The senior guard is fighting through pain in the second half against Ohio State.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle looks up at the hoop during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 100-57.

Senior guard Kathleen Doyle took another tumble against Ohio State, this time with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

She was assisted off the court and was attended to by a trainer. She returned to the bench after the next media timeout. During the next substitution, she returned to the game.

Before the incident, Doyle said on the bench that her back was hurting.

At that point in the game, Doyle was having the best night out of all the Hawkeyes, with a team leading 12 points. She also had three assists.