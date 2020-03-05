Johnson County Supervisors Green-Douglass, Porter, Sullivan file for reelection candidacy

Johnson County Supervisors Lisa Green-Douglass, Royceann Porter, and Rod Sullivan filed an affidavit of candidacy for reelection on Wednesday, as their terms near expiration in December 2020.

With reelection in mind and pens in hand, incumbent Johnson County Supervisors Lisa Green-Douglass, Royceann Porter, and Rod Sullivan each signed and filed an affidavit of candidacy at the Johnson County courthouse on Wednesday.

The filing was the trio’s official indication to the county of their intention to run for reelection as all three supervisors’ term in their current positions nears expiration at the end of December.

The primary will be held June 2 and determine who ends up on the ballot Nov. 3 for the three seats open in the general election.

Sullivan was first elected in 2004 to a Johnson County supervisor seat. During his tenure, Sullivan voted to pass various ordinances including focuses on human rights, stormwater management, and minimum wage, according to the Johnson County website.

Four-year supervisor Green-Douglass won a special election to fill the vacancy of former Supervisor Terrence Neuzil. According to the website, she often advocates for improving availability and quality of mental-health care in sustainable and equitable ways.

RELATED: Johnson County Board of Supervisors moves Unified Development Ordinance forward despite public scrutiny

Porter was elected in December 2018 in a special election to fill a vacant position after the death of former Supervisor Kurt Friese. According to the Johnson County website, her focus of advocacy includes mental-health services, affordable housing, veterans’ services, workers’ rights, restorative justice, and opportunities for youth.

Green-Douglass emphasized the importance and complexity of the supervisor position, saying that the job involves more than people might think. It’s not just being present for a meeting two days a week, she said — there are other aspects to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Green-Douglass said she is a good candidate to return to her position because she is a good listener and brings her knowledge and opinions into every discussion — giving her the ability to share her stance while also opening herself up to the opinions of and information from others.

“Sometimes you’ll notice people in meetings, I’m not talking about the board [of supervisors’] meetings necessarily, but [people] just sit there and [I] kind of wonder, ‘What are you here for?’ ” Green-Douglass said. “You need to speak up and to ask questions — you need to advocate for your people. And I’ve done that, I have not been a quiet voice and have been a very strong advocate [for the county] … I’ve been an active participating and contributing member, all for representing the people of Johnson County.”