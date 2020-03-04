Johnson County police find body believed to be missing UI student in Iowa River

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office announced a body believed to be a missing University of Iowa student has been found in the Iowa River.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies located a body in the Iowa River they believe to be missing University of Iowa mechanical-engineering student David Le.

The body was found at approximately 1:06 p.m. on Tuesday, near 4745 Sand Rd. SE, near Hills, according to a news release from Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel. The Johnson County Medical Examiner transported the body to the UI Hospitals and Clinics for an autopsy and positive identification

An ID belonging to Le was found with the body, but the body has not been positively identified at this time, according to the release.

Since Le’s disappearance on Nov. 14, the sheriff’s office has continued its search efforts, according to the release.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the search began for Le the morning of Nov. 14 after the UI Police Department requested assistance from the sheriff’s office to locate a student who may have jumped into the river.

A backpack containing personal property belonging to Le was found on a nearby bridge, and he was reported absent from class that day, Johnson County authorities previously said.

Le was last seen at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at MacBride Hall on the UI campus.

Search efforts for Le were suspended on Nov. 18, but before then, the efforts included dragging the river, and sending in county divers and cadaver dogs, the DI previously reported. The sheriff’s department was aided by ten agencies in its search included in the county dive team, the Salvation Army, and local fire departments.