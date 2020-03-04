Blotter: March 4

Tomas Brookfield, 24, was charged March 3 with contempt — contemptuous behavior towards the court.

Willie Collins, 27, was charged March 3 with second-degree harassment.

Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Kyle Hall, 32, was charged March 3 with voluntary absence/escape.

Richard Hamblin, 41, was charged March 3 with fourth-degree theft.

Martarius Junious, 41, was charged March 3 with driving while barred and violation of parole.

Dustin Maples, 35, was charged March 3 with identity theft.

Russell Merfeld, 38, was charged March 3 with third-offense OWI.

Kevin O’Connell, 55, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.

Kevin Rummells, 53, was charged March 3 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.

Lawerence Russell, 34, was charged March 3 with OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Darnell Simpson, 20, was charged March 3 with interference with official acts.

Kianna Vanderhurst, 22, was charged March 3 with forgery and third-degree theft.

Aisha Watson, 42, was charged March 3 with driving while barred.