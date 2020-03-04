Blotter: March 4

Rin Swann, News Reporter
March 4, 2020

Tomas Brookfield, 24, was charged March 3 with contempt — contemptuous behavior towards the court. 

Willie Collins, 27, was charged March 3 with second-degree harassment. 

Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 

Kyle Hall, 32, was charged March 3 with voluntary absence/escape. 

Richard Hamblin, 41, was charged March 3 with fourth-degree theft. 

Martarius Junious, 41, was charged March 3 with driving while barred and violation of parole. 

Dustin Maples, 35, was charged March 3 with identity theft. 

Russell Merfeld, 38, was charged March 3 with third-offense OWI. 

Kevin O’Connell, 55, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and fifth-degree theft. 

Kevin Rummells, 53, was charged March 3 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. 

Lawerence Russell, 34, was charged March 3 with OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Darnell Simpson, 20, was charged March 3 with interference with official acts. 

Kianna Vanderhurst, 22, was charged March 3 with forgery and third-degree theft. 

Aisha Watson, 42, was charged March 3 with driving while barred.

