Blotter: March 4
March 4, 2020
Tomas Brookfield, 24, was charged March 3 with contempt — contemptuous behavior towards the court.
Willie Collins, 27, was charged March 3 with second-degree harassment.
Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Kyle Hall, 32, was charged March 3 with voluntary absence/escape.
Richard Hamblin, 41, was charged March 3 with fourth-degree theft.
Martarius Junious, 41, was charged March 3 with driving while barred and violation of parole.
Dustin Maples, 35, was charged March 3 with identity theft.
Russell Merfeld, 38, was charged March 3 with third-offense OWI.
Kevin O’Connell, 55, was charged March 3 with public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.
Kevin Rummells, 53, was charged March 3 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.
Lawerence Russell, 34, was charged March 3 with OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.
Darnell Simpson, 20, was charged March 3 with interference with official acts.
Kianna Vanderhurst, 22, was charged March 3 with forgery and third-degree theft.
Aisha Watson, 42, was charged March 3 with driving while barred.
