Purdue upsets Iowa in Hawkeyes’ home finale

Iowa fell to Purdue in its final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery draws up plays during a timeout during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

Purdue spoiled Iowa’s home finale on Tuesday, downing the Hawkeyes 77-68 on their Senior Night.

The Hawkeyes fell behind early, and the Boilermakers never let up. Iowa shot just 38 percent from the field, while Purdue shot an even lower 37 percent clip.

Purdue won by rebounding. It dominated the Hawkeyes on the glass. The Boilermakers outrebounded Iowa, 47-33, helping it get out to a 27-12 rebounding advantage by halftime.

Iowa attempted to make a comeback in the second half, but it fell short. Luka Garza hit a 3 with under two minutes remaining to cut the Boilermaker lead to 10. It wouldn’t be enough.

Instead, Garza made Hawkeye history by scoring 700 points with a pair of free throws early in the half, breaking Iowa’s single-season scoring record.

Garza finished with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds. No other Hawkeye, however, could find their groove.

CJ Fredrick finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers, and Ryan Kriener added nine in his final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Joe Wieskamp scored 10 points as well.

Now, Iowa needs help to secure a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis next week.

The Hawkeyes will hit the floor again when they take on Illinois in Champaign on March 8.