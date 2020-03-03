Garza’s milestone lone bright spot in Iowa’s loss to Purdue

It wasn’t all bad for the Iowa men’s basketball team Tuesday night.

After draining a pair of free throws with 16:47 remaining in the second half, Iowa center Luka Garza had 14 points on the night and an even 700 on the season. The latter mark made Hawkeye history.

Garza surpassed John Johnson for the most points in a single season in the history of the men’s basketball program. The 77-68 loss, however, was what was lingering for Garza after the final buzzer.

“I’m sure it will feel good at some point,” Garza said. “I think it will be something that I will look back on and be proud of, but right now it’s just not important to me.”

Johnson set his record 50 years ago during the 1970 season. Without the assistance of the 3-point shot, which was not implemented across the NCAA until 1986, Johnson averaged 27.9 points per game on his way to 699 on the season.

The highlight of Johnson’s historic 1970 season came on Feb. 24, 1970, when Johnson scored 49 points against Northwestern. That 49-point mark still stands as the most points any Hawkeye has ever scored in a single season.

That record may also be for Garza’s taking over the rest of his Hawkeye career.. In Iowa’s Dec. 6 game against Michigan, Garza scored 44 points — challenging Johnson’s single-game mark.

Garza has already scored the most points in a junior season in Hawkeye history. He’s sailed past the previous mark of 592, which was set by B.J. Armstrong in 1988. Garza’s 26.1 points per game in Big Ten play are the most by a true center in the conference since Minnesota’s Tom Kondla.

“He’s been incredible all season long,” Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp said. “I don’t think any of us could have predicted this. But it’s awesome just to play with him and see what he’s accomplishing. Knowing that you have a guy on your team that is going to compete every night makes you want to compete even harder.”

Garza finished his record-breaking game with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also hauled in 12 rebounds.

It’s the 15th consecutive game the Hawkeye center has scored at least 20 points.

Garza may be in store for another decades-long accolade this season. The Washington, D.C., native is seeking to become the first Iowa men’s basketball player to win Big Ten MVP honors since Sam Williams in 1968.

The Hawkeyes have not had a player win the Big Ten Player of the Year award since the award debuted in 1985.

Iowa still has an important final stretch ahead of it. Given their most recent devastating loss to Purdue, Garza and the Hawkeyes probably won’t savor the record until after the season. The same can probably be said about any other accolade that goes Garza’s way.

No matter how Iowa finishes out the season, Garza’s put together one of the most memorable seasons by a Hawkeye in recent memory.

“I think it’s kind of a joke that other players are even being considered for [National Player of the Year] right now,” Wieskamp said. “The season he’s had, he’s incredible. Night in and night out, you know what you’re gonna get from him. He’s getting 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] each night. The fact people are even considering other candidates is sad.”