Blotter: March 3

Kendall Barnett, 19, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Jerret Boeckenstedt, 41, was charged March 2 with second-offense OWI.

Admir Catic, 28, was charged March 2 with two counts of second-offense OWI.

Joshua Conklin, 27, was charged March 2 with possession of a controlled substance — third degree or subsequent.

Samuele Davis, 24, was charged March 2 with OWI.

Dennis Delaney, 51, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license and two counts driving while barred.

Robert Dunseith, 43, was charged March 2 with second-offense OWI.

Joesph Fritz, 24, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Keon Johnson, 31, was charged March 2 with OWI, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.

Marquerite Johnson, 25, was charged March 2 with driving while barred.

Henry Kalber, 34, was charged March 2 with OWI.

Theresa Oberkiser, 38, was charged March 2 with possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and a controlled substance violation.

Charles Simmons, 47, was charged March 2 with consumption/intoxication.

Rahul Thomare, 24, was charged March 2 with domestic abuse/assault, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.