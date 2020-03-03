Blotter: March 3
March 3, 2020
Kendall Barnett, 19, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Jerret Boeckenstedt, 41, was charged March 2 with second-offense OWI.
Admir Catic, 28, was charged March 2 with two counts of second-offense OWI.
Joshua Conklin, 27, was charged March 2 with possession of a controlled substance — third degree or subsequent.
Samuele Davis, 24, was charged March 2 with OWI.
Dennis Delaney, 51, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license and two counts driving while barred.
Robert Dunseith, 43, was charged March 2 with second-offense OWI.
Joesph Fritz, 24, was charged March 2 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Keon Johnson, 31, was charged March 2 with OWI, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.
Marquerite Johnson, 25, was charged March 2 with driving while barred.
Henry Kalber, 34, was charged March 2 with OWI.
Theresa Oberkiser, 38, was charged March 2 with possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and a controlled substance violation.
Charles Simmons, 47, was charged March 2 with consumption/intoxication.
Rahul Thomare, 24, was charged March 2 with domestic abuse/assault, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
