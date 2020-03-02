Coralville man accused of entering the home of his separated wife

A Coralville man is suspected of breaking into his estranged wife’s home, threatening her and her roommate.

Rahul Thomare, 34, was charged March 2 with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and first-offense domestic abuse/assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomare entered the apartment of the victim — his wife from whom he’s separated — using a set of duplicate keys. When Thomare was unable to open the door, he broke it down and damaged the door frame and latch.

He began shouting at the victim and her roommate, the affidavit said, and he psychically shoved both of them. He shouted threatening statements about the victim but fled after the victim’s roommate called 911. The victim provided a description of Thomare’s vehicle and the name of the hotel he was staying at.

Hotel staff notified police that Thomare was leaving, the affidavit said, and he was located and arrested. Thomare admitted to being at the apartment, entering it, and confronting the victim and her roommate.

Thomare claimed he fled the apartment out of fear. The victim and her roommate have requested no contact orders.

Second-degree burglary is a Class-C felony.