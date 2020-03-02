Blotter: March 2
Jakeiya Brown, 25, was charged March 1 with unauthorized use of a credit card (more than $10,000) and fifth-degree theft.
Nathaniel Clingmane, 22, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Kayla Denniston, 23, was charged March 1 with driving while barred.
Stevie Holmes, 30, was charged March 1 with OWI and driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license.
Anthony Hughes, 33, was charged March 1 with domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse without intent causing injury, and driving while barred.
Ryan Lippard, 35, was charged March 1 with second-offense OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.
Rebecca Lutheran, 36, was charged March 1 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards the court.
Meshak Mausa, 19, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Kenan Modronja, 20, was charged March 1 with possession of a fictitious license and consumption/intoxication.
Natiesha Nelson, 20, was charged March 1 with OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Keonta Randle, 27, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Benjamin Reyes, 21, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Gwen Rugger, 45, was charged March 1 with second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Seaman, 20, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Karly Sheley, 21, was charged March 1 with OWI.
Robert Townsend, 20, was charged March 1 with driving while barred.
