Blotter: March 2

Jakeiya Brown, 25, was charged March 1 with unauthorized use of a credit card (more than $10,000) and fifth-degree theft.

Nathaniel Clingmane, 22, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Kayla Denniston, 23, was charged March 1 with driving while barred.

Stevie Holmes, 30, was charged March 1 with OWI and driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license.

Anthony Hughes, 33, was charged March 1 with domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow causing injury, domestic abuse without intent causing injury, and driving while barred.

Ryan Lippard, 35, was charged March 1 with second-offense OWI and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Rebecca Lutheran, 36, was charged March 1 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards the court.

Meshak Mausa, 19, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Kenan Modronja, 20, was charged March 1 with possession of a fictitious license and consumption/intoxication.

Natiesha Nelson, 20, was charged March 1 with OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Keonta Randle, 27, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Benjamin Reyes, 21, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Gwen Rugger, 45, was charged March 1 with second-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Seaman, 20, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Karly Sheley, 21, was charged March 1 with OWI.

Robert Townsend, 20, was charged March 1 with driving while barred.