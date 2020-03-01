Women’s basketball falls in overtime to end regular season

The Hawkeyes fell to the Scarlet Knights in New Jersey and will head into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Big Ten games on the road are supposed to be tough, and the Hawkeyes knew that going into their game against Rutgers. To close out the regular season, the Hawkeyes lost to the Scarlet Knights, 78-74, in overtime.

Iowa finishes the regular season with a 23-6 overall record and 14-4 mark in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes will begin Big Ten Tournament play on Friday as the No. 3 seed.

Turnovers did not help the Hawkeyes in their regular season finale. Averaging 15.5 turnovers per game before this game, the team had 13 turnovers before halftime and finished the day with 23. The Scarlet Knights got 17 points off turnovers.

The Scarlet Knights also took over on the glass, securing 22 offensive rebounds.

“It is hard to win on the road when you let your opponent shoot 15 more times than you did,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said.

The first quarter didn’t go as smoothly as the Hawkeyes would’ve liked. Iowa let the Scarlet Knights secure 10 offensive rebounds in the opening period, which helped the Scarlet Knights have a 18-14 lead at the end of the quarter.

It went a little better in the second quarter, but the Hawkeyes were down 30-27 heading into the half.

The Hawkeyes did take a one-point lead in the third quarter after a 6-0 run. After a competitive quarter, the Scarlet Knights took the lead back and led, 47-40, at quarter’s end.

But the Hawkeyes weren’t done yet. Senior guard Makenzie Meyer made a 3-pointer with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The game went back-and-forth, and it was tied at 63 heading into overtime.

“Rutgers played really well defensive,” Bluder said. “They did a really good job.”

Freshman guard Gabbie Marshall got significant playing time, and it was evident why. She had 11 points in the first half to lead Iowa and drained three 3-pointers.

Marshall kept her pace going for the rest of the game. She finished the game with a team-leading 22 points and six 3-pointers, the most shots from deep she’s ever converted in the Black and Gold.

Despite facing a double team for most of the game, sophomore center Monika Czinano had 19 points. Though she was made 54.5 percent of her shots from the field this game, she finished the regular-season with a team-leading 69.9 field goal percentage.

Another freshman also notably contributed. Guard McKenna Warnock led the team with five rebounds at halftime. But after shooting poorly from the field, she got limited playing time in the second half.

In her final regular season game as a Hawkeye, senior guard Kathleen Doyle had another solid performance to add to her resume, scoring 14 points and dishing out nine assists.

This wasn’t bad considering her opponent, junior Arella Guirantes, was the leading scorer in the Big Ten heading into the game and scored 17 points.

With the regular season finished, Bluder will get her team ready for the Big Ten Tournament. They will either face Ohio State, Minnesota, or Penn State in the quarterfinals in Indianapolis, Indiana.