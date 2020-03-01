Blotter: Feb. 28 – March 1

Paige Anderson, 32, was charged Feb. 29 with third-offense OWI.

Zainel Ashry, 58, was charged Feb. 28 with fifth-degree theft.

John Baker, 34, was charged Feb. 27 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Joshua Bargman, 35, was charged Feb. 29 with second-offense OWI.

Herschel Blankenship, 20, was charged Feb. 29 with possession of a controlled substance.

Trent Blessing, 33, was charged Feb. 28 with third-offense OWI.

Drake Brewster, 21, was charged Feb. 28 with driving with a denied/revoked license, possession of contraband in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

Jamaal Brooks, 23, was charged Feb. 28 with solicitation to commit a felony.

Michael Brooks, 30, was charged Feb. 29 with OWI and reckless driving.

Shanice Burks, 27, was charged Feb. 28 with unauthorized use of a credit card less than $10,000.

Karen Cabrera, 23, was charged Feb. 29 with OWI.

Jacob Calcote, 27, was charged Feb. 28 with OWI.

Tanner Calkins, 27, was charged Feb. 29 with OWI.

Shamond Carter, 28, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred.

Hannah Cooper, 23, was charged Feb. 29 with second-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Rachel Edelman, 22, was charged Feb. 29 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Ian Eid, 24, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree criminal mischief.

Husein Elzein, 22, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of a controlled substance.

Breanna Fitzke, 21, was charged Feb. 27 with OWI.

Ruban Galvan, 30, was charged Feb. 29 with assault.

Randall Grandstaff, 34, was charged Feb. 28 with fifth-degree theft.

Adan Guerrero, 18, was charged Feb. 29 with consumption/intoxication.

Jennifer Hirsch, 41, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of a controlled substance.

Catherine Hitchcock, 43, was charged Feb. 29 with assault intent to inflict serious harm.

Mason Ives, 21, was charged Feb. 29 with OWI.

Ryan Kangail, 30, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree theft.

Taylor Kinney, 21, was charged Feb. 29 with assault causing bodily injury.

Jonathan Lanuza, 29, was charged Feb. 27 with public intoxication.

Matthew Liles, 20, was charged Feb. 28 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license.

Samantha Mcenany, 21, was charged Feb. 28 with OWI.

Erin McKenzie, 34, was charged Feb. 29 with third-degree burglary.

Sebastian Miller, 18, was charged Feb. 29 with possession of a controlled substance.

Tammy Miller, 44, was charged Feb. 29 with second-degree fraudulent practice.

Nathaniel Nash, 39, was charged Feb. 27 with driving while barred.

Griffin Ormsby, 22, was charged Feb. 29 with OWI.

Kyle Orr, 37, was charged Feb. 28 with OWI.

Dale Novak, 57, was charged Feb. 29 with assault and public intoxication.

Ryan Pena, 19, was charged Feb. 29 with interference with official acts/bodily injury and public intoxication.

Bryce Peterson, 50, was charged Feb. 27 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order.

Jaden Poole, 25, was charged Feb. 28 with possession of a controlled substance.

Jobe Price, 49, was charged Feb. 28 with OWI.

Manuel Rocha, 47, was charged Feb. 29 with domestic abuse/assault with intent or displaying a weapon.

Antonio Russel, 33, was charged Feb. 27 with driving while barred.

Richard Smith, 41, was charged Feb. 28 with second-offense OWI.

Chelsey Snakenberg, 29, was charged Feb. 29 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury and endangerment with no injury.

Wesley Snow, 60, was charged Feb. 29 with trespassing.

David Stuelke, 60, was charged Feb. 27 with assault.

Brian Whiting, 36, was charged Feb. 28 with second-offense OWI.

Amanda Wittenburg, 32, was charged Feb. 27 with two counts of assault causing injury on peace officers/others.

Brian Zaragoza, 23, was charged Feb. 27 with driving while barred.