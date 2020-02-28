On the Record: Feb. 28, 2020

On the Record recaps the top headlines of the week in the University of Iowa and Iowa City community. In this episode, reporter Annie Fitzpatrick guests to talk about a new bill introduced to the Iowa State Legislature that would give farmers more control of their land, and the response from Johnson County lawmakers. Later, politics reporter Rylee Wilson joins the show to talk about a proposed Iowa State constitutional amendment that would specify that the state constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. Other topics this week include the Finkbine Golf Course under new management and an update in the upcoming trial of the former Iowa Hillel director for sex-abuse charges.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.