Blotter: Feb. 27
February 27, 2020
Eddie Ayers, 24, was charged Feb. 26 with interference with official acts — bodily injury.
Carol Beslock, 55, was charged Feb. 26 with OWI.
Daveon Curry, 26, was charged Feb. 26 with interference with official acts, public intoxication, OWI, and operating a vehicle no contest.
Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged Feb. 26 with public intoxication.
Kayla Johnston, 19, was charged Feb. 26 with criminal mischief and two accounts of assault with a weapon to peace officers/others.
Jami Kendall Ampey, 22, was charged Feb. 26 with second-offense OWI.
James Klinkenberg, 43, was charged Feb. 26 with public intoxication.
Cheyanne Kurth, 27, was charged Feb. 26 with second-offense OWI.
Edward Neuzil, 55, was charged Feb. 26 with driving with barred — habitual offender.
Bryan Potter, 42, was charged Feb. 26 with contempt/violation of no contact or protective order.
Payne Ritonya, 25, was charged Feb. 26 with third-degree harassment.
Shelton Sidney, 25, was charged Feb. 26 with disorderly house.
Donnie Wheeler, 47, was charged Feb. 26 with OWI.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...