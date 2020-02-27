Blotter: Feb. 27

Eddie Ayers, 24, was charged Feb. 26 with interference with official acts — bodily injury.

Carol Beslock, 55, was charged Feb. 26 with OWI.

Daveon Curry, 26, was charged Feb. 26 with interference with official acts, public intoxication, OWI, and operating a vehicle no contest.

Mathusela Gibson, 32, was charged Feb. 26 with public intoxication.

Kayla Johnston, 19, was charged Feb. 26 with criminal mischief and two accounts of assault with a weapon to peace officers/others.

Jami Kendall Ampey, 22, was charged Feb. 26 with second-offense OWI.

James Klinkenberg, 43, was charged Feb. 26 with public intoxication.

Cheyanne Kurth, 27, was charged Feb. 26 with second-offense OWI.

Edward Neuzil, 55, was charged Feb. 26 with driving with barred — habitual offender.

Bryan Potter, 42, was charged Feb. 26 with contempt/violation of no contact or protective order.

Payne Ritonya, 25, was charged Feb. 26 with third-degree harassment.

Shelton Sidney, 25, was charged Feb. 26 with disorderly house.

Donnie Wheeler, 47, was charged Feb. 26 with OWI.