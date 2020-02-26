Blotter: Feb. 26

Deangelo Brooks, 29, was charged Feb. 25 with assault causing bodily injury.

Nicole Delvichio, 36, was charged Feb. 25 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards the court.

Leroy Dix, 21, was charged Feb. 25 with fourth-degree illegal game betting.

Thad Fisher, 38, was charged Feb. 25 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Ken Greene, 52, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI.

Kayla Heitz, 21, was charged Feb. 25 with fighting/violent behavior and public intoxication.

Osean Horton, 24, was charged Feb. 25 with interference with official acts/bodily injury and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Saivon Lester, 20, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Brandon Megal, 29, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI.

Omarrio Moore, 43, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI.

Lusambya Mulungula, 26, was charged Feb. 25 with driving while barred.

William Orth, 22, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI.

Arjun Rajeev, 33, was charged Feb. 25 with second-offense OWI.

Larry Rinearson, 38, was charged Feb. 25 with second-offense OWI.

Todd Rothenberger, 45, was charged Feb. 25 with OWI and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Max Triveline, 25, was charged Feb. 25 with assault causing serious injury.