Blotter: Feb. 25

Cortez Banks, 21, was charged Feb. 24 with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and fifth-degree theft.

Joshua Brown, 47, was charged Feb. 24 with driving while barred.

Cole Dougherty, 22, was charged Feb. 24 with OWI.

Logan Grems, 32, was charged Feb. 24 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards court.

Laron James Bouchee, 30, was charged Feb. 24 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Andrew Kapell, 31, was charged Feb. 24 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amos Lavela, 25, was charged Feb. 24 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Tyler Lopez, 25, was charged Feb. 24 with OWI.

Rebecca Lutheran, 36, was charged Feb. 24 with OWI.

Ryan Mellor, 24, was charged Feb. 24 with disorderly conduct.

Branly Nkosi, 33, was charged Feb. 24 with endangerment/ no injury.

Chadwick Northam, 51, was charged Feb. 24 with contempt/violation of no contact protective order.

Antione Rhames, 26, was charged Feb. 24 with OWI.

Daniel Sandoval-Flores, 52, was charged Feb. 24 with disorderly conduct and fifth-degree theft.

Jeffery Serum, 55, was charged Feb. 24 with fifth-degree theft.

Jared Wilson, 38, was charged Feb. 24 with violation of no contact protective order.