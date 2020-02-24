Blotter: Feb. 24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Adam Anderson, 22, was charged Feb. 23 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Darik Burmeister, 24, was charged Feb. 23 with OWI.

Raysean Cushingberry, 28, was charged Feb. 23 with OWI, second-offense OWI, and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Lance Degen, 26, was charged Feb. 23 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury, false imprisonment, interference with official acts, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft, obstruction of emergency communications, endangerment/no injury, and assault use/display of a weapon.

Mattew Ehr, 31, was charged Feb. 23 with tax stamp violation, controlled substance violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Hall, 18, was charged Feb. 23 with public intoxication and providing false identification information.

Steven Jacob, 54, was charged with second-offense OWI.

Kizzy Little, 41, was charged Feb. 23 with domestic abuse/assault with intent or displaying a weapon, going armed with intent, and endangerment with no injury.

Jasmine Martinez, 20, was charged Feb. 23 with second-offense OWI, driving with a denied/revoked/suspended license, two counts of driving while barred — habitual offender, proving false identification information, third-degree harassment, assault, and interference with official acts.

Sky Moore, 39, was charged Feb. 23 with second-degree theft.

Julian Quintero, 30, was charged Feb. 23 with OWI.

Paul Ross, 24, was charged Feb. 23 with second-offense OWI.

Andrew Shaw, 20, was charged Feb. 23 with unauthorized use of a credit card.

Dashawn Walker Willis, 20, was charged Feb. 23 with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a denied/revoked/cancelled/suspended license.

Cameron Wilhelm, 20, was charged Feb. 23 with possession of a fictitious license, being in a bar after hours, public intoxication, and harassing a public officer/employee.

Logan Wilhelm, 23, was charged Feb. 23 with public intoxication.

Christopher Williams, 30, was charged Feb. 23 with second-offense OWI.