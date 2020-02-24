2021 Supra GR, more power and faster than ever!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When Toyota revived the Supra last year, the whole automobile industry was taken aback with its resemblance to the Z4. But after one year, they are back with the new 2021 Toyota GR Supra. It can be seen as an attempt by Toyota to give a befitting reply to all those, who reduced the Supra into just another BMW Z4.

The reason behind ridiculing the Supra was the shared chassis and powertrain from the BMW. Though this time, Toyota has tried its best to make the Supra stand out of the shadows of the Z4.

By retuning the 3.0 – liter in-line-six cylinder engine, the new Supra GR has 382 hp. With peak power hitting in the 5,800 – 6000 rpm range, the Supra just became the faster and more furious. This just goes on to show, how desperate Toyota wants to crush its competitors that include, Porsche Cayman GTS and the BMW M2 Competition.

When it comes to the zero to sixty miles per hour mark, the new Supra achieves that in 3.9 seconds. It takes just 9.5 seconds to reach the hundred-kilometer mark from standstill. These are pretty impressive numbers when compared to their competition. By making several minute upgrades to the engine like the new dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, the new engine is sportier now.

Toyota has improved the heat management and redesigned the piston too. They have further reduced the compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1. Toyota gets more browny points with its newly redesigned chassis. The Supra’s balanced riding is more refined, courtesy of the new roll-resistance that has enhanced its cornering stability. They have also revised the programming of the Electronic Power Steering, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Vehicle Stability Control.

But what makes this year’s Supra launch a lucrative event is the new 2.0-liter-inline four-cylinder engine, which is a first from the company. Technologically speaking, it shares the same elements with the 3.0-liter-inline-six-cylinder engine, which includes the twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts.

By the way, the new 2.0-liter-engined Supra cannot be taken for granted for Toyota has claimed that it can do a 0-60 mph in under 5 seconds. But the only downfall is that the speed of the new Supra has been limited to 155 mph.

Now, let’s talk about the way the new Supra looks. At first glance, you might not find that many changes but it’s all in the details. This year, there will be a special edition Supra which will be available in two colors, Nocturnal or Refraction. Concept car body features like the rear carbon fiber lip spoiler, matte black wheels, C-pillar graphics, and carbon fiber mirror caps adds more oomph to the Supra.

It’s in the inside where you can sense the BMW, courtesy of the switches. But this time the Supra gets an exclusive A91 option that reserves the black Alcantra leather for a more luxurious touch. Apart from that, the 2021 model will feature an all-new 8.8-inch screen that will don the dashboard. A lightly reskinned version of BMW ‘s latest iDrive interface and the digital gauge display will be a standard offering on all the Supras’.

Though the double-bubble roof do give the impression of a good headroom space, tall drivers will still feel the pinch for sure. Cargo space also feels compromised but a couple of duffle bags or a week’s grocery can easily fit in.

Being a sports car, the Supra consumes fuel like a gentleman and is more efficient than the Corvette, the Cayman GTS, and the M2. With 31 mpg on the highway, 24 mpg in the city. Combined consumption of 26 mpg makes the Supra a very efficient vehicle too. Though, official figures haven’t come out as of yet.

All in all, the Supra was a legend and when it was re-launched after 15 years, it made us hopeful. Toyota had hoped to regain that lost glory. The Japanese have made the most progressive cars in the past and the Supra was one of them.

From drifting to finishing the Nurburgring in sub-eight minutes, the Supra was indomitable. When Toyota re-introduced there most popular sportscar last year, everyone was excited hoping that the Supra will do wonders. But last year, somehow, the Supra felt more like a Z4 and down the line, it had lost its unique identity.

Now that the Supra has a retuned engine and chassis, the only thing that will be left to see is, is it better than the Z4?

An insulting question, yet a relevant one.