Hawkeyes finish regular season undefeated after win over Cowboys

Iowa took eight of 10 matches on Senior Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

IowaÕs 149-pound Pat Lugo grapples with Oklahoma StateÕs Boo Lewallen during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 9 Oklahoma State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Iowa closed its regular season out with a bang Sunday against Oklahoma State.

The Hawkeyes dominated from the start and will head into postseason competition undefeated after a 34-6 victory over the Cowboys.

125 – No. 1 Spencer Lee over No. 4 Nick Piccininni (major decision, 12-3)

Lee opened the night with a takedown 40 seconds into the first period. He got the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena roaring later in the first with a four-point near fall at the 1:16 mark. In the second, Lee added another two points to his total to go into the third leading 8-1. He added another three points in the third to keep his undefeated record alive.

133 – No. 3 Austin DeSanto over Reece Witcraft (pin)

The match at 133 did not last very long. After notching three takedowns and a four-point near fall, DeSanto pinned his opponent with 21.4 seconds remaining in the first period.

141 – No. 5 Max Murin over Dusty Hone (major decision, 15-4)

Murin scored two takedowns in the first period and followed that up with another two in the second. In the third period, Murin notched another takedown before securing a four-point near fall with 1:06 remaining in the match.

149 – No. 2 Pat Lugo over No. 6 Boo Lewallen (pin)

A pin in the first period, not a bad way to end your career at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With 38 seconds remaining in the opening period, Lugo took down his opponent and never relented to secure the pin and put Iowa up 20-0 through four matches.

157 – Wyatt Sheets over No. 5 Kaleb Young (decision, 9-4)

Young ended the first period up 2-1 after a takedown at the 1:19 mark. Entering the third, he was down 3-2. Sheets scored a takedown out of the gate in the third. Young responded with a takedown of his own, but would not score any points the rest of the match. Sheets secured the match with a takedown with 10 seconds remaining.

165 – No. 2 Alex Marinelli over No. 6 Travis Wittlake (decision, 3-2)

Wittlake held a 1-0 advantage through the first two periods before Marinelli tied things up with an escape to begin the third. With 46 seconds remaining in the final period, Marinelli secured a takedown to take the lead and, eventually, the match.

174 – No. 1 Michael Kemerer over No. 13 Joe Smith (major decision, 12-2)

Kemerer got out to an early lead with a takedown 45 seconds into the match. At the end of the second period, Kemerer maintained a 5-1 advantage after another takedown and being awarded a stalling point. In the third, Kemerer escaped to begin the period and sailed to another victory.

184 – No. 14 Anthony Montalvo over Nelson Brands (decision, 8-2)

Iowa head coach Tom Brands decided to go with Nelson Brands at 184 over Abe Assad and Cash Wilke. Brands never got any momentum going, however. Montalvo used takedowns and riding time to give Oklahoma State its second match of the night.

197 – No. 6 Jacob Warner over No. 16 Dakota Greer (decision, 8-3)

Warner secured two takedowns in the first two rounds to carry a 4-2 lead into the final period. In the third, Warner kicked things off with an escape to earn another point. He followed that up with another takedown and would carry that lead to the end of the match.

285 – No. 3 Tony Cassioppi over Austin Harris (major decision, 11-1)

Cassioppi wasted no time in the first period, scoring a takedown only 14 seconds into the match. He recorded another takedown to end the opening period, and another to open the second period. At the end of two, Cassioppi held a 7-1 lead. He only extended that lead in the third on his way to the victory.