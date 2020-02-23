Blotter: Feb. 21-23

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Roman Antolic, 48, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of a controlled substance.

Abdelfattag Abdalla, 21, was charged Feb. 21 with assault.

Keyshawn Allers, 18, was charged Feb. 22 with public intoxication and providing false identification information.

Charles Benck, 21, was charged Feb. 22 with public intoxication.

Jesse Bern, 32, was charged Feb. 21 with OWI.

Heather Brodie, 39, was charged Feb. 22 with fourth-degree theft.

Marciss Brown, 31, was charged Feb. 20 with assault.

Sheldon Brown, 22, was charged Feb. 21 with concealing a knife used in a crime and interference with official acts.

Ross Cornwall, 31, was charged Feb. 21 with domestic abuse/assault and OWI.

Joseph Combs, 30, was charged Feb. 20 with OWI and second-offense OWI.

Marcus Dammann, 26, was charged Feb. 20 with contempt/contentious behavior towards the court.

Suzanne Dashner, 66, was charged Feb. 21 with driving with barred — habitual offender.

Cory Denton, 24, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI.

Destiney Farnstrom, 21, was charged Feb. 20 with domestic abuse/assault.

Mercedez Fay, 21, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI.

Audrey Helle, 19, was charged Feb. 21 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license.

Ariel Gage, 21, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI.

Tara Garcia, 42, was charged Feb. 22 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Mattew Gerot, 27, was charged Feb. 20 with fifth-degree theft.

Brandon Gilliams, 23, was charged Feb. 22 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree theft.

Anthony Jacobs, 29, was charged Feb. 21 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Mattew Johnson, 32, was charged Feb. 20 with domestic abuse/assault and obstruction of emergency communications.

Martarius Junious, 29, was charged Feb. 22 with driving with barred — habitual offender and possession of marijuana.

Clinton Lake, 37, was charged Feb. 20 with operating a vehicle with intent to OWI.

Brian Luedtka, 38, was charged Feb. 22 with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, possession of drug paraphernalia, and voluntary absence/escape.

Charles McDile, 51, was charged Feb. 20 with disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior.

Tatum Meyer, 23, was charged Feb. 20 with OWI.

Mattew Mohr, 32, was charged Feb. 21 with OWI.

Mark Morrow, 59, was charged Feb. 22 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

David Myles, 32, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI.

Emeleigh Nevills, 19, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license.

Robert Peterson, 29, was charged Feb. 21 with OWI, eluding, operating without registration, reckless driving, and open container/driver.

Tyra Pittman, 35, was charged with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Michael Reardon, 18, was charged with interference with official acts and PAULA.

Rickie Roberts, 41, was charged Feb. 21 with assault.

Juan Rocha Castro, 56, was charged Feb. 20 with providing false identification information, fourth-degree theft, second-offense OWI, driving with a denied/revoked license, and a controlled substance violation.

Brandon Ruetsche, 19, was charged Feb. 22 with public intoxication and possession of a fictitious license.

Connor Shea, 18, was charged Feb. 21 with public intoxication.

Amber Teles, 34, was charged Feb. 20 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Cole Thomas, 29, was charged Feb. 22 with OWI.

Cordaro Williams, 33, was charged Feb. 22 with second-offense OWI.

Danielle Williams, 19, was charged Feb. 21 with trespassing and two counts of fifth-degree theft.