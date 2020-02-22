Iowa women’s basketball sails past Penn State

On their annual Girls and Women in Sport Day, the Hawkeyes blew past the Nittany Lions for another home victory.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano takes a shot during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano takes a shot during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

Iowa forward Monika Czinano takes a shot during a women’s basketball between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 97-71.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 7? Send Email Cancel

Games in the Big Ten are not supposed to be smooth sailing. The Hawkeyes proved that they can be, as they defeated Penn State, 100-57, for their 35th straight win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

On their annual Girls and Women in Sport Day, multiple Hawkeyes contributed to the massive win. Four players scored in double-digits, including sophomore center Monika Czinano, who had 23 points and senior guard Kathleen Doyle, who put up 18 points.

Other players in that category were senior guard Makenzie Meyer and freshman combo player McKenna Warnock, who both scored 10 points. This win was the Hawkeyes second over the Nittany Lions this year, as they previously defeated them Jan. 30, 77-66.

“It was a great home-court atmosphere,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “I think we are really building one of the best women’s basketball atmospheres in the country — just so thankful for our fans that come out.”

Freshman guard Gabbie Marshall got out quickly and scored nine points in the first half, matching her point total from Iowa’s last game.

“Well it’s always to see your first shot go down,” Marshall said. “That makes the flow of the game a bit easier. I’ve been in a slump so it’s nice to see a few go in.”

Passing the ball also assisted the Hawkeyes to victory. Before the game the Hawkeyes led the nation with field goals assisted at 70.4 percent. Today, the Hawkeyes didn’t match that number, instead having 69.2 percent of their field goals assisted.

Junior guard Alexis Sevillian led the team with eight assists, with Doyle right behind her with seven.

“I think we’re just moving the ball well,” Doyle said. “Running in transition well and making all the right reads. It was definitely fun out there.”

The Nittany Lions, who have won one Big Ten this season, were sloppy from the start. They had nine turnovers in the first quarter and finished with 22 for the game. The Hawkeyes took advantage this, scoring 30 points off turnovers. Doyle scored the first points of the game off a turnover.

Shooting was also not Penn State’s strong suit, as the team shot 20-of-61 from the field. The Nittany Lions had three players in double-digits, and their next leading scorer after that had four points.

During halftime, multiple women athletes were honored for Girls and Women in Sport Day. Hawkeye athletes from rowing, soccer, volleyball, and tennis lined up baseline to baseline with young girl athletes. Junior rower Izzy Bowman spoke words of encouragement to female athletes.

Former Iowa Women’s Athletic Director Christine Grant, who’s known for fighting for gender equality in athletics, sat behind the Hawkeye bench,

“It’s so special any time Dr. Grant is in the house,” Bluder said. “Having her in the arena today — it’s a picture of what she worked so hard to build for women in sports.”

The Hawkeyes are now 22-5 overall and 13-3 in the Big Ten, trailing only Northwestern and Maryland in the conference.