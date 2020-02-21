On the Record: Feb. 21, 2020

On the Record recaps the top headlines of the week in the University of Iowa and Iowa City community. In this episode, DI Politics editor Julia Shanahan guests to talk about her article on the Hong Kong protests from the perspective of UI international students. Later, DI news reporter Hannah Rovner stops by to talk about the contentious new development on a future high rise luxury apartment complex in downtown and her profile of Mayor Bruce Teague.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.