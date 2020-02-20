Blotter: Feb. 20

Rin Swann, News Reporter
February 20, 2020

Amanda Dolgner, 38, was charged Feb. 19 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Brandon Eckrich, 38, was charged Feb. 19 with forgery. 

Marlon Gonzalez Maradiaga, 27, was charged Feb. 19 with domestic abuse/assault with intent or displaying a weapon.

Juan Martinez Lopez, 33, was charged Feb. 19 with second-offense OWI. 

Bryan Potter, 42, was charged Feb. 19 with violation of no contact protective order.

Devonte Richardson, 26, was charged Feb. 19 with driving while barred — habitual offender. 

Billy Williams, 41, was charged Feb. 19 with possession of a controlled substance. 

Tavoris Williams, 32, was charged Feb. 19 with domestic abuse with intent or displaying a weapon and two accounts of domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

