Blotter: Feb. 20
February 20, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Amanda Dolgner, 38, was charged Feb. 19 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Brandon Eckrich, 38, was charged Feb. 19 with forgery.
Marlon Gonzalez Maradiaga, 27, was charged Feb. 19 with domestic abuse/assault with intent or displaying a weapon.
Juan Martinez Lopez, 33, was charged Feb. 19 with second-offense OWI.
Bryan Potter, 42, was charged Feb. 19 with violation of no contact protective order.
Devonte Richardson, 26, was charged Feb. 19 with driving while barred — habitual offender.
Billy Williams, 41, was charged Feb. 19 with possession of a controlled substance.
Tavoris Williams, 32, was charged Feb. 19 with domestic abuse with intent or displaying a weapon and two accounts of domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...