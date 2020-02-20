5 Reasons Why You Could Be Experiencing a Garage Door Malfunction

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Like all things mechanical, your garage door is also prone to the occasional malfunction. Being one of the largest moving equipment in your residence, there are a number of reasons why your garage door may function awkwardly or not at all.

This article highlights five (5) garage door issues and the possible reasons why your garage door may be encountering such issues. You should also note that while there are a couple of reasons that require a DIY remedial solution, if you are unable to solve the problem after a quick check, you should always call a professional to help you out.

#1: Flat batteries

It may interest you to know that many people tend to jump to conclusions when it comes to their malfunctioning garage door.

However, the first thing you should do when your garage door fails to operate properly, is to check the batteries for your garage door transmitter or remote.

Flat batteries have a nasty habit of being the primary cause of a malfunctioning garage door, so the needful first.

#2: Damaged cables and tension springs

Another reason why your garage door may be malfunctioning by closing faster than normal is because of a damage to its cables and tension springs.

Unless you are a qualified garage door service professional, do not attempt to repair or replace garage door spring by yourself. Always seek the help of a trained garage door specialist or consult a garage door torsion spring replacement guide.

#3: Track alignment issues

It is also possible that your garage door is not properly set on its upper and/or lower track. A poor track alignment can cause a distortion in the speed at which your garage door closes or opens.

Look out for bends or gaps on the track, as this can also be a cause for serious concern. Also, do not attempt to repair a poorly aligned garage door yourself, seek the assistance of a qualified professional.

#4: Garage door opening and closing randomly

When your garage door opens and closes without you operating the remote, you should first check to see if the buttons on the remote are jammed.

This is a common problem caused by the remote or transmitter being placed under the weight of an object or weak remote buttons.

You could also be having partial contact issues with your remote. Consult an expert if your problem has to do with partial contact or weak remote buttons.

#5: Smudged photo eye sensors

In a situation where you are able to open your garage door with the remote, but closing the door is a bit of a problem. The issue involved could be dirty, smudged or poorly aligned photo eye sensors.

The photo eye sensors are in place to enable the garage door to open again even when closing whenever an object passes the path of an invisible beam which is usually located on the ground under the garage door.

It is a security feature in place where the garage door opens even when closing when a pet or a child crosses the path of the beam. This helps to prevent any unfortunate incidents or accidents involving the garage door.

In conclusion, there are many other issues that could cause your garage door to malfunction. You should always carry out simple troubleshooting like checking the batteries of your remote. However, if that does not help, then it is best that you contact an expert.