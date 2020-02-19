Blotter: Feb. 19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 9? Send Email Cancel

Paris Alexander, 44, was charged Feb. 18 with two counts of fifth-degree theft.

Paul Belding, 60, was charged Feb. 18 with OWI.

Javoni Butler, 21, was charged Feb. 18 with interference with official acts and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Glenn Dickerson, 37, was charged Feb. 18 with a parole violation.

Tina Fults, 42, was charged Feb. 18 with unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000.

Heather Goodwin, 25, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree theft.

Jason Lowe, 30, was charged Feb. 18 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Jeremy Lumbus, 39, was charged Feb. 18 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault.

Carlos Medina, 35, was charged Feb. 18 with third-degree theft.

Jordan Myszewski, 19, was charged Feb. 18 with public intoxication.

Valltino Pleasant, 35, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Nathan Riley Fisher, 21, was charged Feb. 18 with a parole violation.

Maria Rios, 44, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Adam Vanourney, 31, was charged Feb. 18 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts

Tremell Wilkins, 30, was charged Feb. 18 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards court.

Scott Workman, 58, was charged Feb. 18 with forgery and third-degree theft.

Ziyuan Zhong, 22, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender, possession of nitrous oxide, OWI, providing false identification information, driving with a denied/canceled/revoked license.