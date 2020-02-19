Blotter: Feb. 19
February 19, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Paris Alexander, 44, was charged Feb. 18 with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Paul Belding, 60, was charged Feb. 18 with OWI.
Javoni Butler, 21, was charged Feb. 18 with interference with official acts and driving with a denied/revoked license.
Glenn Dickerson, 37, was charged Feb. 18 with a parole violation.
Tina Fults, 42, was charged Feb. 18 with unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000.
Heather Goodwin, 25, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree theft.
Jason Lowe, 30, was charged Feb. 18 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Jeremy Lumbus, 39, was charged Feb. 18 with second-offense domestic abuse/assault.
Carlos Medina, 35, was charged Feb. 18 with third-degree theft.
Jordan Myszewski, 19, was charged Feb. 18 with public intoxication.
Valltino Pleasant, 35, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender.
Nathan Riley Fisher, 21, was charged Feb. 18 with a parole violation.
Maria Rios, 44, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender.
Adam Vanourney, 31, was charged Feb. 18 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts
Tremell Wilkins, 30, was charged Feb. 18 with contempt/contemptuous behavior towards court.
Scott Workman, 58, was charged Feb. 18 with forgery and third-degree theft.
Ziyuan Zhong, 22, was charged Feb. 18 with driving while barred — habitual offender, possession of nitrous oxide, OWI, providing false identification information, driving with a denied/canceled/revoked license.
Rin Swann is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. She is a freshman at the University of Iowa and a double major in Creative Writing and Journalism. This...