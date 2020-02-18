Blotter: Feb. 18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Maxwell Albrecht, 32, was charged Feb. 17 with second-offense OWI.

Baari Brown, 21, was charged Feb. 17 with possession of a controlled substance

Justin Brown, 31 was charged Feb. 17 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury.

Robert Burns, 38, was charged Feb. 17 with OWI.

Jorden Collins, 31, was charged Feb. 17 with OWI.

Mattew Ellyson, 36, was charged Feb. 17 with possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Flowers, 37, was charged Feb. 17 with possession of a controlled substance.

Pascal Gaspal, 23, was charged Feb. 17 with driving while barred — habitual offender.

Devian Hughes, 21, was charged Feb. 17 with assault causing bodily injury and willful injury.

Craig Kehler, 57, was charged Feb. 17 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse Koelling Cook, 38, was charged Feb. 17 with third-degree harassment and interference with official acts.

Jacob Lester, 24, was charged Feb. 17 with driving while barred — habitual offender and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas McCurn, 39, was charged Feb. 17 with second-degree theft, second-degree robbery, and third-degree theft.

Ryan Mellor, 24 was charged Feb. 17 with disorderly conduct/loud and raucous noise and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Naeneka Richardson, 20, was charged Feb. 17 with unauthorized use of a credit card less than $1,000.

David Rule, 82, was charged Feb. 17 with a sex offense/verification violence/crime against a minor.