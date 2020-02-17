Opinion: Buttigieg’s lacking black support shouldn’t disqualify him

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential-nomination hopeful Pete Buttigieg speaks at his rally at North Liberty High School in North Liberty, Iowa on Monday, January 27, 2020.

There’s plenty to dislike about Pete Buttigieg. The former South Bend, Indiana Mayor frequently uses Vice President Mike Pence as a homophobic straw-man to tout his electability because he won “as a gay dude in Mike Pence’s Indiana,” even though Pence and Buttigieg have had a cordial relationship, an Associated Press article demonstrates. As for his governmental experience, eight years as Mayor of a city the size of Davenport is not sufficient experience to lead a bureaucracy of 2 million federal workers.

As a Republican, I can think of a lot of reasons not to support Buttigieg. But his commonly cited lack of support among black voters is not one of them.

The leftists who insist that Buttigieg needs more black support to be a legitimate nominee are essentially telling him to engage in a sort of racial pandering and balkanization.

One study published in 2018 by the American Psychological Association analyzed word choices of 74 speeches by Republican and Democratic presidential candidates over 25 years. It found that unlike their conservative counterparts, white liberal politicians often dumb down their language when speaking to minority audiences. Politicians should make the same pitch to all Americans, rather than switching tones based on the skin color of their audience.

This disrespectful patronization is better described by conservatives like former President George W. Bush as the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” For example, when liberals say that voter-ID laws are racist, they are engaging in racism themselves by assuming minorities are too dense to navigate the process of securing an ID. Telling people they’re helpless victims is counterproductive.

If Buttigieg decides to speak specifically to the black community he’ll address the tragedy of black children growing up without fathers, like then-Sen. Barack Obama did on Father’s Day in 2008.

“We know that more than half of all black children live in single-parent households, a number that has doubled — doubled — since we were children. We know the statistics,” Obama lamented. “Children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison.” He went on to further explain how absent fathers weaken communities, something he understood personally.

Buttigieg’s poll numbers with minority voters, or any voters, have no correlation to his governing competence. I may not be Buttigieg’s biggest fan, but I commend him for not making patronizing pandering a centerpiece of his campaign.

