Blotter: Feb. 17

John Baker, 34, was charged Feb. 16 with second-offense OWI.

Sean Bucheit, 39, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Donald Claffey, 58, was charged Feb. 16 with public intoxication.

Spenser Johnson, 28, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Demetrius Jones, 43, was charged Feb. 16 with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, third-degree harassment, violation of no-contact protective order, and assault.

Zachary Kuepker, 18, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Miron Mahmudi, 21, was charged Feb. 16 with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

Alexander Mason, 21, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Arnold Mubiayi, 30, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Crystal Porter, 33, was charged Feb. 16 with assault causing bodily injury.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 46, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.

Trevor Tallman, 20, was charged Feb. 16 with public intoxication, possession of a fictitious license, and fifth-degree theft.

Christopher Thodos, 37, was charged Feb. 16 with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Samantha Urlis, 22, was charged Feb. 16 with OWI.