Hawkeyes win four titles in three states over the weekend

Iowa track and field traveled the country over the weekend and recorded encouraging results across the board.

Iowa hurdler Jaylan McConico crosses the finish line of the men’s 60m hurdles during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. McConico’s final time of 7.66 won him the race over teammates Josh Braverman and Will Daniels.

Iowa’s meets over the weekend marked the second-to-last round of indoor competition for the track and field team before the Big Ten Championships. The push to get qualifying marks was on.

The Hawkeyes competed at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas, the Iowa State Classic, and the Texas Tech Shootout over the weekend, where they posted multiple personal records and two all-time school records.

Among the few athletes who won an event for Iowa is senior hurdler Austin Leitz. Leitz finished first in the 600-yards (1:10.54) and in the 4×400 relay (3:14.46), beating his personal records for both events.

“It’s always nice to win races, especially when the competition is good,” Leitz said. “I’m content with the time. I would have liked to go a bit faster [in the 600-yards], but the race didn’t pan out for a fast time, so I just had to work with what I was given. I was very excited to run my first 4×4 of the year, and it was rewarding to go to Ames and win the meet with that group of guys.”

While Leitz competed in Ames on Feb. 14, his teammate — senior hurdler Jaylan McConico — won his sixth consecutive 60-meter hurdles event in Fayetteville.

McConico’s new time (7.60) beat his personal best of 7.66, ranking McConico second in the country, first in the Big Ten, and first on the Iowa all-time leaderboard.

Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody said that it was “a matter of time” before McConico broke his record.

“With Jaylan, we knew it was there,” Woody said. “What’s funny is that he didn’t have that great of a race. … He was kind of sitting in the blocks, so I think he’s ready to go seven-point-five-something the next time out. He definitely competed well, even though he was behind in the first hurdle coming out. Head-to-head he did well, and to beat Aaron Mallett’s school record is a good sign.”

Another standout Hawkeye from the weekend includes sophomore thrower Tyler Lienau, who took second in the weight throw with a record-breaking Iowa mark of 21.35.

“Day one in Lubbock served the weight throwers really well,” Throws Coach Eric Werskey said. “Tyler Lienau highlighted the group by breaking the school and cracking the infamous 70-foot barrier. He’s had a big one coming, so it was great to see him compete at that level.”

Senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga also threw her way into first place in the shot shot (17.36) in Texas, and Werskey said that Tausaga is continuing to enhance her form.

“[Tausaga] led the way for the ladies and showed strong competitive spirit against some of the best in the NCAA,” Werskey said. “She’s been working through some technical adjustments and really beginning to find her stride.”

The Iowa coaches were content with each of the meets’ outcomes, as was Leitz.

“I felt that the Hawks had a very successful weekend overall with the mid-distance and distance crews in Ames, the sprints and hurdles in Fayetteville, and the throwers in Texas,” Leitz said. “Overall, there were a lot of PRs and outstanding performances all over the country.