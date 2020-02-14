On the Record: Feb. 14, 2020

On the Record: Feb. 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

On the Record recaps the top headlines of the week in the University of Iowa and Iowa City community. This week’s guest is DI News Reporter Eleanor Hildebrandt to talk about the first joint session between the UI’s student governments and Iowa City City Council. Other topics this week include Iowa City transit’s initiative to honor Rosa Parks, an update in the trial of Roy Browning, and UI Dance Marathon.

Guest hosting this week is DI Politics editor Julia Shanahan. Edited by Andy Mitchell.

