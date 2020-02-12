Blotter: Feb. 12

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jules Alexie, 36, was charged on Feb. 11 with OWI.

Florencio Atilano Narciso, 35, was charged on Feb. 11 with OWI.

Walter Barahona Vasquez, 34, was charged on Feb. 11 with public intoxication and having an open container in a public place.

Zachary Bogs, 25, was charged on Feb. 11 with driving while barred.

Tanner Calkins, 27, was charged on Feb. 11 with driving while barred.

Stephanie Carter, 28, was charged on Feb. 11 with OWI.

David Dotson, 54, was charged on Feb. 11 with driving while barred.

James Edwards, 50, was charged on Feb. 11 with the unauthorized use of a credit card.

Sierra Fowler, 23, was charged on Feb. 11 with possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon Gittings, 39, was charged on Feb. 11 with public intoxication.

Jessica Hyberger, 39, was charged on Feb. 11 with fifth-degree theft and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Nakisha James, 40, was charged on Feb. 11 with driving while barred and failure to have financial liability coverage.

Sedgrick Miller, 19, was charged on Feb. 11 with fifth-degree theft.

Kerrigan Schatz, 22, was charged on Feb. 11 with possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Titus, 64, was charged on Feb. 11 with possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Vedepo, 19, was charged on Feb. 11 with public intoxication, providing false identification information, and armed with a knife with a blade larger than eight inches.