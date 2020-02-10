Blotter: Feb. 10
February 10, 2020
Nathaniel Acri Johnson, 22, was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of operating a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
Jordan Alvarez, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Monique Baldridge, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license/card/form.
Caden Brown, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Daniel Brown, 33, was charged on Feb. 9 with driving while barred.
Kristen Castillo, 29, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Christopherson, 61, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Cullins, 29, was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
Danielle Felix, 30, was charged on Feb. 9 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Zachary Golden, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with presence in a bar after hours, public intoxication, possession of a fictitious license/card/form, and disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.
Sergio Gonzales, 61, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Dillon Kimberley, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Shawna Leonard, 32, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Kevin Liera, 21, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Diego Lopez Aragon, 18, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Anna Miller, 21, was charged on Feb. 9 with first-degree criminal mischief.
Jacob Morrison, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication and possession of a fictitious card/license/form.
Susan Pepper, 57, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Lucas Pumfrey. 27, was charged on Feb. 9 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Laura Roberts, 33, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Aubree Sanders, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication.
Jacob Santos, 22, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.
Sidnee Unverzagt, 31, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI.
Travis Vogel, 26, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication, assault on peace officers/others, and disorderly conduct/loud and raucous noise.
