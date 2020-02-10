Blotter: Feb. 10

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nathaniel Acri Johnson, 22, was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of operating a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Jordan Alvarez, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Monique Baldridge, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI and possession of a fictitious license/card/form.

Caden Brown, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Daniel Brown, 33, was charged on Feb. 9 with driving while barred.

Kristen Castillo, 29, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Christopherson, 61, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Cullins, 29, was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.

Danielle Felix, 30, was charged on Feb. 9 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Zachary Golden, 19, was charged on Feb. 9 with presence in a bar after hours, public intoxication, possession of a fictitious license/card/form, and disorderly conduct/abusive epithets or threatening gestures.

Sergio Gonzales, 61, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Dillon Kimberley, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Shawna Leonard, 32, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Kevin Liera, 21, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Diego Lopez Aragon, 18, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Anna Miller, 21, was charged on Feb. 9 with first-degree criminal mischief.

Jacob Morrison, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication and possession of a fictitious card/license/form.

Susan Pepper, 57, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Lucas Pumfrey. 27, was charged on Feb. 9 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Laura Roberts, 33, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Aubree Sanders, 20, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication.

Jacob Santos, 22, was charged on Feb. 9 with OWI.

Sidnee Unverzagt, 31, was charged on Feb. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI.

Travis Vogel, 26, was charged on Feb. 9 with public intoxication, assault on peace officers/others, and disorderly conduct/loud and raucous noise.