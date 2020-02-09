Opinion: #MayorCheat didn’t happen, but our democracy is still broken

There isn't sufficient evidence that the Iowa caucuses were intentionally mismanaged, but the response to the mayhem reveals a much deeper problem in American politics.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 4? Send Email Cancel

A week removed from the Iowa caucuses, and we’re still in disarray.

Many Democrats remain outraged by the Iowa Democratic Party’s actions. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has called for DNC Chair Tom Perez to resign. Even former Vice President Joe Biden has cast doubt on the results.

With a mess this bad, it makes sense that many people would start creating conspiracy theories about what “really” happened. While these claims are definitionally unfounded, they have the potential to unravel the party’s primary mission of defeating President Trump. One of the theories has found particular traction online: #MayorCheat.

When the conspiracy theory was made

#MayorCheat was trending on Twitter in wake of the mayhem. Claims that Buttigieg was somehow involved with planning the breakdown of the app to slither his way into winning the Hawkeye State.

I’m the last person to get on board with a conspiracy theory. I’m a journalist; I need claims to have evidence before jumping to conclusions. With that in mind, I looked into the “Buttigieg stole Iowa” hypothesis.

How the conspiracy theory works

It starts with the app. The Iowa Democratic Party commissioned campaign technology company Shadow Inc. (literally a shady name) to build an app that would digitize the caucus precinct reporting system.

According to Federal Election Commision filings, the Buttigieg campaign paid Shadow twice for a total of $42,500. The filing description of both payments says “software rights and subscriptions.”

Shadow was also paid by a super PAC (every good conspiracy theory needs a super PAC) called For Our Future. According to the Open Secrets report on the group, For Our Future has not contributed to a party or campaign in the 2019-20 cycle. It’s just sitting there, hoarding money for some vague nefarious reason.

And if that isn’t convincing, Shadow’s CEO worked on the presidential campaign for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. See? It all works together. See?

Why it doesn’t

If the above theory seems a little rabbithole-ish and doesn’t really make sense, that’s because it doesn’t.

In those same FEC filings, one can see that another presidential campaign also paid Shadow, this one for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Ah, another establishment figure trying to preserve the status quo. But if the “establishment” was trying to rig the election, wouldn’t they have done it to help Biden?

Furthermore, there’s a third presidential candidate who had a history with Shadow: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. (It’s understandable if you forgot she ran for president.) And Shadow has also done work with the Democratic state parties in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Texas.

It’s much more likely that Shadow is just another company. They were only given a couple of months to throw the app together, it wasn’t well-tested, and its flaws showed on caucus night.

What it says about our broken democracy

Obviously, random people online aren’t representative of the American public, but #MayorCheat gets at a deeper problem in our politics.

I’ve written before about the importance of competent election administration. It’s unacceptable that, for whatever reason, we didn’t have at least some official results on caucus night. Even though the Iowa Democrats’ failure was probably unintentional, it festers distrust in our system.

Democracy only works if people participate and trust it. Of course, we’re far from the sham elections in the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany, but America needs all the legitimacy it can get. We live in a world where it’s clear Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election; there isn’t a lot of room for even the most honest mistakes.

Combine that with the wariness many Democrats feel toward their party’s elite, and their disillusionment begins to harden.

A party this disorganized won’t defeat President Trump. And that’s much scarier than any conspiracy theory.