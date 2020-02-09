Men’s and women’s tennis combine for two weekend victories

The Hawkeye women split their pair of weekend matches, while the men dominated Drake in Des Moines.

Iowa's Kareem Allaf hits a forehand during a men's tennis match between Iowa and Nebraska-Omaha at the HTRC on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mavericks, 6-1.

A dominant in-state victory and a win to rally after a defeat – it was not a bad weekend for Iowa tennis.

The men’s and women’s teams were on the road this weekend for Iowa tennis. The men defeated Drake in Des Moines Feb. 7. The women fell to Minnesota that same day, but recovered and topped Marquette on Feb. 8.

The Hawkeye men blanked the Bulldogs, tallying a 4-0 victory behind impressive finishes across the board.

“[Friday] was a good team win for us on the road,” head coach Ross Wilson said in a release. “We played well in all three doubles matches, which was key.”

Iowa nabbed the doubles point as the team of junior Joe Tyler and freshman Matt Klegg won their match, 6-3, and the duo of senior Kareem Allaf and sophomore Nikita Snezhko defeated their opponent, 6-2.

In the singles portion of the dual, sophomore Oliver Okonkwo beat Drake’s Luka Jankovic for Iowa’s first victory of the night in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Allaf, ranked 53rd nationally, won against Barny Thorold, 6-1, 6-1. Junior Will Davies improved to 5-1 on the season and added the final point for the Hawkeyes defeating Evan Fragistas, 6-2, 6-2. The other matches were stopped before they could be completed, as Iowa had already clinched the overall win.

For the women, Minnesota proved to be too much for Iowa on Feb. 7. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-1, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota took the doubles point as they beat Iowa in the first two doubles matches. The Golden Gopher pair of Cammy Frei and Tiffany Huber defeated Michelle Bacalla and Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell. Then, Ekin Ercetin and Delila Said beat Iowa’s Ashleigh Jacobs and Danielle Bauers. Each match ended 6-4 for the hosts.

Iowa collected a victory in one of the singles matches. On the number four court, Jacobs defeated Frei 6-3, 6-3. The Golden Gophers were victorious in the other three matches that were finished to claim the overall title.

“We have had three very similar matches so far this season where we had the opportunity and didn’t take it,” head coach Sasha Schmid said in a release. “We must change that around quickly. We have another big battle tomorrow against Marquette.”

That the Hawkeyes did.

Less than 24 hours removed from the Minnesota defeat, the Hawkeyes changed their fortune against Marquette.

Iowa beat the Golden Eagles by a final of 4-1.

Iowa took the second and third doubles matches, where Bauers and Jacobs, along with Danielle Burich and Samantha Mannix, beat their competition.

Iowa finished off Marquette winning three of the four singles matches. Bauers, van Heuvelen Treadwell, and Burich all collected victories.

“It’s good for the group to get a win. We have been tested with tough opponents all on the road for the last six matches,” Schmid said in a release. “We are looking forward to building on today with a good week of practice and getting home for the next stretch of the season.”

Up next, the men will face Middle Tennessee State at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 in Iowa City. The women will battle with Old Dominion at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex earlier that day at 2 p.m.