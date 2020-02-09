Blotter: Feb. 7-9
February 9, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Wesly Benyshek, 19, was charged on Feb. 8 with presence in a bar after hours, interference with official acts, and public intoxication.
Rashelle Branch, 20, was charged on Feb. 8 with interference with official acts.
Antoine Bryant, 25, was charged on Feb. 8 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.
Donovan Christianson, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.
Maura Debosko, 22, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.
Bree Dunkel, 26, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.
Maxwell Eaton, 20, was charged on Feb. 8 with unlawful use of license, presence in a bar after hours, public intoxication, and providing false identification information.
Nicholas Eickelschulte, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.
Johnathon Elam, 27, was charged on Feb. 7 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury and contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.
Jonathan Francisco, 19, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.
Jackson Grisamore, 19, was charged on Feb. 7 with public intoxication.
Brett Gudenkauf, 37, was charged on Feb. 8 with contempt/illegal resistance to order or process.
Essence Hoag, 23, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI and providing false identification information.
James Jarrett, 26, was charged on Feb. 6 with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Marquerite Johnson, 25, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred, failure to have financial liability coverage, failure to secure a child, and providing false identification information.
Tyler Keith, 19, was charged on Feb. 7 with interference with official acts, public intoxication, and possession of a fictitious license/card/form.
Taylor Leyden, 28, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving while barred.
Orlanda Littlelight, 22, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
James Logston, 53, was charged on Feb. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Lothridge, 43, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.
Tony Marin, 28, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of OWI.
Joseph Martin, 32, was charged on Feb. 8 with first-degree harassment and second-degree burglary.
Herbert Mather, 58, was charged on Feb. 7 with contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.
Carlos Minuche Rodriguez, 35, was charged on Feb. 8 with driving while barred and providing false identification information.
Regina Pulley, 38, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of endangerment, assault with the use/display of a weapon, and willful injury causing bodily injury.
Sergiovalente Ramirez, 23, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.
Frank Ramos Martinez, 21, was charged on Feb. 7 with assault causing bodily injury.
Thomas Richerson, 41, was charged on Feb. 6 with OWI.
Troy Seaver, 52, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred and driving with a denied/revoked license.
Heather Shook, 46, was charged on Feb. 8 with fourth degree theft.
Bruen Sims, 22, was charged on Feb. 6 with domestic abuse/assault.
Anthony Thompson, 53, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license.
Landon Witte, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.
Rachel Steil is majoring in english and creative writing at the University of Iowa. She is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan and covers crime and courts.