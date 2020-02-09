Blotter: Feb. 7-9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wesly Benyshek, 19, was charged on Feb. 8 with presence in a bar after hours, interference with official acts, and public intoxication.

Rashelle Branch, 20, was charged on Feb. 8 with interference with official acts.

Antoine Bryant, 25, was charged on Feb. 8 with domestic abuse/assault without intent causing injury.

Donovan Christianson, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.

Maura Debosko, 22, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.

Bree Dunkel, 26, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.

Maxwell Eaton, 20, was charged on Feb. 8 with unlawful use of license, presence in a bar after hours, public intoxication, and providing false identification information.

Nicholas Eickelschulte, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.

Johnathon Elam, 27, was charged on Feb. 7 with domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood flow causing injury and contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.

Jonathan Francisco, 19, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI.

Jackson Grisamore, 19, was charged on Feb. 7 with public intoxication.

Brett Gudenkauf, 37, was charged on Feb. 8 with contempt/illegal resistance to order or process.

Essence Hoag, 23, was charged on Feb. 8 with OWI and providing false identification information.

James Jarrett, 26, was charged on Feb. 6 with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Marquerite Johnson, 25, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred, failure to have financial liability coverage, failure to secure a child, and providing false identification information.

Tyler Keith, 19, was charged on Feb. 7 with interference with official acts, public intoxication, and possession of a fictitious license/card/form.

Taylor Leyden, 28, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving while barred.

Orlanda Littlelight, 22, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

James Logston, 53, was charged on Feb. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lothridge, 43, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.

Tony Marin, 28, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of OWI.

Joseph Martin, 32, was charged on Feb. 8 with first-degree harassment and second-degree burglary.

Herbert Mather, 58, was charged on Feb. 7 with contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.

Carlos Minuche Rodriguez, 35, was charged on Feb. 8 with driving while barred and providing false identification information.

Regina Pulley, 38, was charged on Feb. 7 with two counts of endangerment, assault with the use/display of a weapon, and willful injury causing bodily injury.

Sergiovalente Ramirez, 23, was charged on Feb. 7 with OWI.

Frank Ramos Martinez, 21, was charged on Feb. 7 with assault causing bodily injury.

Thomas Richerson, 41, was charged on Feb. 6 with OWI.

Troy Seaver, 52, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while barred and driving with a denied/revoked license.

Heather Shook, 46, was charged on Feb. 8 with fourth degree theft.

Bruen Sims, 22, was charged on Feb. 6 with domestic abuse/assault.

Anthony Thompson, 53, was charged on Feb. 6 with driving with a denied/revoked license.

Landon Witte, 28, was charged on Feb. 8 with contempt/violation of no contact/protective order.