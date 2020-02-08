Photos: Dance Marathon 26: Hours 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (2/8/20)

Katina Zentz, Katie Goodale , and Emily Wangen
February 8, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dancers+wave+glowsticks+during+the+23rd+hour+of+the+University+of+Iowa+Dance+Marathon+Big+Event+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2020+in+the+IMU+Main+Lounge.+
Gallery|17 Photos
Dancers wave glowsticks during the 23rd hour of the University of Iowa Dance Marathon Big Event on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in the IMU Main Lounge.
Facebook Comments