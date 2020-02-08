Photos: Dance Marathon – 1 a.m.- 8 a.m. (2/8/20)

DI Photo Staff, Photojournalist
February 8, 2020

Tessa+DeWall+hugs+another+dancer+after+getting+her+head+shaved+during+Dance+Marathon+26+at+the+IMU+on+Saturday%2C+February+8%2C+2020.
Gallery|17 Photos
Wyatt Dlouhy
Tessa DeWall hugs another dancer after getting her head shaved during Dance Marathon 26 at the IMU on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
