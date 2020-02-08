Kiddo talent show rocks the main ballroom

Dance Marathon 26’s kiddo talent show featured performances from singers, dancers, and everything in between.

Max performs during the Dance Marathon Kiddo Talent Show at the IMU on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Megan Nagorzanski/The Daily Iowan)

From singing and dancing to classical violin solos, this year’s “Kiddo Talent Show” displayed the many skills of Dance Marathon 26’s members on Saturday.

The show started out with kiddo Max’s hip-hop solo to Lil Naz X’s “Panini,” where he showed his skills in modern and trendy dances, like the milly rock. Max had the crowd on their feet and moving throughout his entire performance.

Next, Blaire performed a classical violin song that soothed the large crowd of dancers who were watching her performance.

The show also featured a number of dance performances of all ages, including a duo breakdance to Sean Paul’s “Temperature” and a trio performance of the popular Tik Tok song and dance “Renegade.”

In addition to dance performances, singers of all ages stole the show at this year’s kiddo talent show.

A trio’s rendition of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten further emphasized the fight “for the kids” mantra each and every dancer holds so close to their heart. Olivia’s performance of “Never Enough” from *The Greatest Showman* started a massive wave among all of the dancers in the crowd.

Sumner, a singer-songwriter and Iowa City local, sang his rendition of “Creep” by Radiohead while playing his guitar, and the crowd lit up his performance with their phone flashlights.

Following his performance, Sumner participated in a panel of siblings affected by cancer. He disclosed to the audience how he turned to music following his brother’s death, and has been performing at the Dance Marathon kiddo talent show for several years.

“When he made that connection to music around nine or 10 years old, that helped give him an avenue to channel what he was feeling,” Sumner’s mother said. “Plus, music is a big proponent to pushing the students through this 24-hour event.”