On the Record: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
February 7, 2020
On the Record recaps the top headlines of the week in the University of Iowa and Iowa City community. This week’s guest is Daily Iowan Managing Editor Brooklyn Draisey talks about the hectic Iowa Caucuses from the newsroom’s perspective. Other topics this week include how the coronavirus is impacting UI’s international programs, Iowa City’s police chief announcing retirement, and news from the Iowa Board of Regents meeting.
Hosted by Charlie Peckman, Edited by Andy Mitchell.