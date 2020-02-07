Hawkeye swimming and diving shines in dual finale

The Iowa men's and women's swimming teams dominated at home on Senior Night.

The Iowa swimming and diving Senior Night festivities began with the graduating class walking onto the pool deck to a fitting song — “Hall of Fame” by The Script.

Over the past four years, Iowa has 44 combined dual meet victories. Names from the 2020 class can be found all over the school record books.

This year’s seniors have set individual school records and been part of some of the fastest relays in Iowa history as well.

Iowa used the final tune-up before the Big Ten meet as a celebration of the seniors and the season.

A joyous and relaxed atmosphere filled the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center as Hawkeye swimmers on both teams swam events that they don’t normally swim. Some of the events were simply exhibitions and didn’t count toward the final score.

At the end of the night, the Hawkeyes had some intrasquad competition, with relay teams being determined by class.

In the official meet, domination would be an understatement. Every legitimate event across both the men’s and women’s meet resulted in Hawkeye victories. The men won 122-44 and the women defeated the Leathernecks, 130-67.

Both Iowa teams remain undefeated against Western Illinois in more than a decade of competition. The Hawkeyes welcome the Leathernecks to Iowa City each year for their final dual meet.

Iowa will be back in action when the women compete at the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City from Feb. 19-22. The men’s conference meet will take place the following week in Bloomington, Indiana.