What Is a Typical Video Editor Salary?

Are you thinking of becoming a video editor? If so, you might want to consider a typical video editor salary before you make a commitment to dive into the work.

In this blog post, we’ll go over what you can expect as a typical salary for a video editor. Keep in mind, however, that this can change drastically depending on where you’re working and what types of videos you’re editing. And, with all jobs, your salary will improve as you gain more experience with it.

Read on for more information on how much you can expect to make as a video editor.

What is a Video Editor?

As the name suggests, a video editor edits videos. While most people think of film and television, editors can work in a variety of fields. They may work for software development companies, with games, or with governmental officials and authorities. They may even work with a YouTuber and edit all of their videos to make them look sleek and professional.

If you hire a video editor for a specific project, he or she can help you do things as simple as help you trim your video, or they can help you create cool special effects.

The main purpose of a video editor is to splice together video clips in order to tell a specific story. The editor may even have a huge amount of control over how the story turns out, as he or she can change the entire mood of the video with just a few clicks.

What is an Average Video Editor Salary?

The salary of a video editor can change depending on the video editor’s experience, seniority and what they’re editing. If they’re working on a major motion picture, they can expect their salary to be quite a bit higher than if they’re just helping a friend with a project or working with a YouTuber.

The average salary for a video editor is roughly $47,000 to $53,000 per year. But this can go up significantly as the person has more experience and works with more prestigious institutions. It is also important to mention that salaries for video editors are much more competitive in New York and California. This is because most of the film industry is located in one of these two locations, and compensates editors at a higher rate.

Working as a Video Editor

As a video editor, you may choose to work with a company or to work as a freelancer. Many people choose the latter because the income opportunities can be higher than if you stick with one company. Those who work by themselves may expect a video editor salary $100,000 or more per year, especially with several years of experience under their belts.